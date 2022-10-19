Boesak: Little difference between Ramaphosa's govt and PW Botha's govt

Human rights activist, Reverend Allan Boesak and Minister Lindiwe Sisulu were on Tuesday barred from visiting convicted fraudster, John Block, in Upington prison.

Boesak and Minister Lindiwe Sisulu were on Tuesday barred from visiting convicted fraudster, John Block, in the Upington prison.

Sisulu explained she was visiting block in her capacity as his relative, but they were not allowed to see him despite having made the necessary arrangements prior to their arrival.



Boesak said that it was a deeply shocking and distressing experience.

"It was one of the sharpest reminders to me of how little difference the is between Mr Ramaphosa's government and PW Botha's government. The last time ministers were prevented from praying for people in prison was in the apartheid times."

Sisulu said that a number of other ministers were allowed to visit Block before.

"This is a blatant violation of John Block's rights. It's a violation of my rights too, as a member of his extended family, to be denied the right to see him. It is a violation of Bishop Boesak's right as part of the clergy allowed by the legislation to be allowed access."