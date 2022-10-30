Body of teenager swept away by rip currents in Cape Town has been found

An extensive search operation was launched on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a teenager who's believed to have slipped off rocks before being swept away by rip currents at Llandudno beach in Cape Town has been found.

The 15-year-old girl's body was, however, recovered on Saturday.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) she was with friends at the time of the incident.

“The body of the teenager has been taken into care of the police and government health forensic pathology services. NSRI, police and community cohesion services has spent a significant time with family and friends and condolences are conveyed by all emergency services involved,” said the NSRI's Craig Lambinon.