Body of Komani woman swept away by floods recovered

Some 145 people have been evacuated from their homes and placed in a temporary shelter amid the heavy rains.

GQEBERHA - At least one fatality has been confirmed in Komani in the Eastern Cape, after the body of a woman who was swept away by floods was recovered.

Flash floods caused by heavy rains wreaked havoc in a number of areas in the province this weekend.

The greater part of Komani was submerged, with informal settlements, in particular, having been severely affected.

The Chris Hani District Municipality has moved people who have been impacted by the flooding to a temporary facility.

"About 145 people have been moved from their homes to Gali Thembani facility," said municipality spokesperson, Bulelwa Ganyaza.

Emergency relief NGO Gift of the Givers is on the ground offering assistance to those affected.