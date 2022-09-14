Blxckie, Nadia Nakai nominated for BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

The pair are nominated in the category Best International Flow alongside several other global artists.

JOHANNESBURG - South African rappers Blxckie and Nadia Nakai have been nominated at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

The pair are nominated in the category Best International Flow alongside several other global artists including Benjamin Epps, Le Juice, Black Sherif, Haviah Mighty, Tasha & Tracie, Knucks and Central Cee.

Blxckie recently won clinched the Best Hip Hop Album gong at the South African Music Awards for his critically acclaimed debut album, B4Now.

He also bagged Best Freshman at last year’s South African Hip Hop Awards for the same album.

In an Instagram post, Nadia said that the nomination had taught her never to be discouraged from doing what she loves.

Fat Joe will host this year's ceremony on September 30 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The awards ceremony will be on October 4.

Meanwhile, Drake leads the pack with 14 nominations across various categories such as Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year and Best Live Performer.

Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar aren’t far behind with 10 and 9 nominations, respectively.