Blue Bulls 'aware' of player's alleged involvement in TUT student murder case

On Thursday, the body of 21-year-old Ntokozo Xaba was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence in Pretoria Gardens.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student, Ntokozo Xaba.

The suspect is believed to be a Blue Bulls Junior Player.

On Thursday, the body of the 21-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence - Ekhaya Junction.

According to police, Xaba was drinking with friends and her ex-boyfriend at a house in Pretoria Gardens.

It's alleged the friends left the two together that night.

In a statement released on Friday, the Blue Bulls Rugby Union said it’d been made aware of an alleged murder case involving a young rugby player who represented the Blue Bulls Country Districts during the 2022 season.

The union said while it does not know all the details pertaining to the incident, it “condemns all forms of gender-based violence in the strongest of terms.”

“South Africa continues to bleed and that bleeding can only be stopped once our women, children, and the vulnerable can be assured of their safety. A basic right that seems to be diminishing in value, every day,” said Willem Strauss, President of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union.