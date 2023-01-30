Bloody weekend in CT as 3 people killed in separate incidents in Hanover Park

Three people were killed, while a fourth person was wounded after suffering gunshot to the head.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of Hanover Park in Cape Town were left reeling following another bloody weekend.

The community has been plagued by ongoing violence for years.

In the latest incident on Sunday morning, a 22 year old man was shot at the Donigal Court flats.

It is alleged he was in his Wendy house when he was shot.

He was rushed to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

On Saturday night, a 52-year-old was stabbed in fountain place following an argument. He also later died in hospital.

Earlier on the same day, a 19-year-old man was shot in the head at Moray Court.

Police say he ran to the day hospital after the shooting, but died before he could receive medical treatment.

In another incident on Friday nigh, a man was shot in the head while standing in front of a shop in Lansry Walk.

He was taken to the day clinic for emergency treatment and is still recovering.

No arrests have yet been made, but police are asking anybody who has information to contact them.