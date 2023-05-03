Blade attack: Child likely doesn’t understand consequences of actions - expert

The eight-year-old boy accused of running a razor blade across a peer's neck at Stephen Road Primary School in Lotus River may have been influenced by his environment, a psychologist said.

CAPE TOWN - Educational psychologist Dr Carmelita Jacobs says the consequences of bad behaviour among young pupils should not only be punitive, but also restorative.

In a recent incident, an eight-year-old boy was accused of running a razor blade across a peer's neck at Stephen Road Primary School in Lotus River.

The boy survived the attack, and a disciplinary hearing was held last week.

Jacobs said while she was not familiar with the case, children were sometimes influenced by their environment.

"If I've seen how people in my environment solve problems, maybe retaliation or stabbing someone is one way that I’ve learnt to solve a problem."

She added that eight-year-old children may also not have developed the capacity to understand the consequences of their actions.

"Developing those thinking skills around how we solve problems, how do we solve conflict. I think all of those things have a big influence on why something like that would happen at the end of the day."