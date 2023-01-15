Black Coffee confirms he'll chill with MacG: Here's what we hope he will tell us

South Africans are waiting with bated breath for the interview, which many assume, has the potential to be explosive.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspense is building up for the now highly-awaited interview between Black Coffee and podcaster MacG, and his sidekick Sol Phenduka.

In a tweet, the Grammy-award winning DJ said he was ready to be a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG, a show which charts the social media trend list every week.

Ready to come and chill Gents @Solphendukaa @MacGUnleashed ' Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 14, 2023

Here are the three things we hope he will touch on:

1. The divorce

His separation and divorce from actor and media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa was not without any drama.

Although their relationship often found its way onto tabloid front pages and social media trends lists, it was the news of their dramatic separation that kept people talking for weeks on end.

We won't complain if he tells us what, according to him, led to the breakdown of their marriage.

Also, we hope MacG asks him whether or not he cheated repeatedly on her - something Enhle said had caused her to check into a facility for mental health treatment.

2. The assault allegations

In 2021, Enhle filed a protection order against Coffee accusing him of gaslighting, and emotional, verbal, physical and financial abuse.

She also claimed he assaulted her during her 33rd birthday party at their home.

At the time, she said in a statement that the extent of the turmoil she'd allegedly experienced in the marriage as a result of the alleged abuse and extramarital affairs, was so severe that she was admitted to a facility and was treated for depression.

She said during that time, she was mourning.

"I was mourning all the work I had put out, all the fight I had put in, all the work to make something work and it didn't, and that is a death," she told Dineo Ranaka during a radio interview.

Black Coffee denied the allegations saying the move to get a restraining order against him was regrettable.

He accused Enhle of seeking a protection order against him to separate him from his children and their home.

In 2022, he revealed that he'd also sought help in therapy to deal with the divorce as he was starting to believe he was "horrible" as a human being - something he alleged is what he was always told in his marriage.

He added that he sought a second therapist to help him "take responsibility" for his actions.

3. The work

Black Coffee is renowned for his musical brilliance, and has a Grammy Award to prove it.

He is booked and busy. We'd love to hear him talk about his life as a global brand and the journey so far.

We hope to hear more about how he sees the local music scene, who he thinks is the next big thing, and who is currently listening to.

Although we know MacG - who does not shy away from controversy - will ask hard questions, maybe we are not so keen to hear Black Coffee talk about Enhle's alleged affair with a married Johannesburg businessman.

We don't believe he has any business there.

Period.