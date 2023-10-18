Biden during State visit in Israel amid war: 'Americans are worried'

Just over a week ago in the early hours of the morning of Saturday 7 October, the militant wing of Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza killing hundreds of people and taking a number of hostages.

JOHANNESBURG - American President Joe Biden made history on Wednesday, by becoming the first US head of State to visit Israel at a time of war.

Israel responded by declaring war, and the region is now in the grips of a devastating conflict that has already seen thousands killed on both sides.

Biden touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for a short visit aimed at showing solidarity with Israel.

Biden touched down at Ben Gurion International Airport just before on Wednesday morning.

Speaking at a press briefing, at which he appeared alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said Americans were grieving with Israel.

"They really are. And Americans are worried. Americans are worried because we know this is not an easy field to navigate what you have to do."

During the briefing, Biden pledged his support in ensuring Israel was equipped to defend itself.

He also took the position that it appeared the bombing of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital overnight that left some 500 Palestinians dead was carried out by “the other team” - not Israel.

Both sides are placing blame on the other at the moment.