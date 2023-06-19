Bester and Magudumana's Tuesday appearance will be virtual

It is understood safety concerns surrounding the logistics of transporting Bester to the Bloemfontein from Pretoria were raised.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, along with his alleged main accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, will once again appear virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The duo will appear virtually while their seven co-accused will appear in person in connection with Bester’s grand escape from prison last year.

Bester is currently detained at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said arrangements have been made.

“According to the arrangements that were made with all the relevant stakeholders Bester and Magudumana will appear virtually like they did on 17 May whereas the other seven accused will be physically in court,” said spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.