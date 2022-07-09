Beauty on Tapp’s Mathebe Molise thrives in the business of accessible skincare

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to the innovator and entrepreneur on how she started her beauty business.

Bold, beautiful, and a breath of fresh air, are synonymous in describing business owner Mathebe Molise and the unique services she provides.

Her beauty and wellness e-commerce platform, Beauty on TApp, initially started as a find-a-beauty service directory but mushroomed into a successful online service.

Molise’s unique approach to informing and supplying consumers with quality products gave birth to her own skin care line, Pastry Skincare.

She explains that the idea came about when her friend was getting married and they needed a make-up artist.

The whole idea started from a friend getting married and us looking for a make-up artist in Cape Town and I just thought it would be cool to have an app where you click a few buttons and find a directory of reliable and rated make-up artists in a certain area. Mathebe Molise, Entrepreneur

The first of its kind business, which supplies effective skincare solutions to black women, landed her on the Forbes Woman Africa’s Top 20 list of Future Wealth Creators in 2018.

With a background in chartered accounting, Molise says her time in corporate afforded her a niche advantage to creating a resilient business model.

We kind of saw that there was a demand for body care with active ingredients in it, and so we kind of had to innovate and see if we could find a product like that in the market – which we found didn’t exist. That’s how pastry skincare came to life. Mathebe Molise, Entrepreneur

Beauty on TApp delivers products to South Africa, Swaziland, Botswana, it is also available online.

Listen to the full audio below:

