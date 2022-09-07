Battle lines drawn as parties face off over Phalatse no-confidence motion

The African National Congress (ANC) has hit back at Democratic Alliance (DA) national leader John Steenhuisen’s statement that they were eyeing municipal budgets.

JOHANNESBURG - The political power battle being waged in the City of Joburg is escalating as parties face off on a motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

The opposition party said that Steenhuisen’s statement was a reflection of what the DA was currently doing in governance.

This as minority parties including the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Cope and Al Jama-ah, among others, are brewing a plan to have Phalatse axed from her position.

"They also desperately need to et their hands back onto these municipalities because they are the ATMs for their election campaign. We know they can't pay their salaries," Steenhuisen said.

DA leader Steenhuisen said that he was unfazed by the motion of no confidence against Phalatse.

He said that the ANC-backed campaign was aimed at regaining control of the city coffers so that they could resolve their own financial difficulties.

The ANC’s Dada Morero has slammed this: "We could see what's happening throughout. Currently, they're R3 billion under budget, unable to fund the budget on the basis that part of their interests is to collapse on its back so that Cape Town could be the lead city in South Africa and the continent, where they are comfortably governing with a proper majority, so they should not even suggest that the ANC needs to fund the party and fail to pay salaries. It's not true."