Bathabile Dlamini fails to make ANCWL's list of 40 additional members

Dlamini, who lost to Sisisi Tolashe in the race for the presidency, has seemingly lost support from the branches of the league.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League president, Bathabile Dlamini, has not made it to the league’s list of 40 newly-elected additional members.

The party’s elections sub-committee announced the league’s extra members in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

They were voted in by delegates at the league’s much-delayed conference at the weekend.

Dlamini, who [lost to Sisisi Tolashe](http://Sisisi Tolashe elected new ANCWL president) in the race for the presidency, has seemingly lost support from the branches of the league.

This means she has failed to make the top five of the league, further not getting enough votes to be elected into its highest decision-making body.

With just over 100 votes, ANC PEC member in Limpopo, Johanna Aphiri, has come out on top in the election of additional members.

At the same time, former uThungulu District Mayor in KwaZulu-Natal, Thembeka Mchunu, barely made it to the list of additional members.