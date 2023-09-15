Barry Steenkamp passes away at 80
JOHANNESBURG - Reeva Steenkamp’s father has died.
According to the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation, Barry Steenkamp died on Thursday night at the age of 80.
The CEO of the foundation – Tania Koen – told Eyewitness News that Barry had been suffering from health complications.
The foundation said Barry was a blessing to many people, adding that he would be remembered with love and great fondness.
Barry is survived by his wife June and two children - Simone and Adam.