Barry Steenkamp passes away at 80

The Reeva Steenkamp Foundation said Barry was a blessing to many people, adding that he would be remembered with love and great fondness.

Reeva Steenkamps father, Barry Steenkamp, arrives at the Pretoria High Court on 6 July 2016. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
15 September 2023 07:05

JOHANNESBURG - Reeva Steenkamp’s father has died.

According to the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation, Barry Steenkamp died on Thursday night at the age of 80.

The CEO of the foundation – Tania Koen – told Eyewitness News that Barry had been suffering from health complications.

The foundation said Barry was a blessing to many people, adding that he would be remembered with love and great fondness.

Barry is survived by his wife June and two children - Simone and Adam.

