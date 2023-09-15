Barry Steenkamp passes away at 80

The Reeva Steenkamp Foundation said Barry was a blessing to many people, adding that he would be remembered with love and great fondness.

JOHANNESBURG - Reeva Steenkamp’s father has died.

According to the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation, Barry Steenkamp died on Thursday night at the age of 80.

The CEO of the foundation – Tania Koen – told Eyewitness News that Barry had been suffering from health complications.

Barry is survived by his wife June and two children - Simone and Adam.