Banyana Banyana open Women's Afcon with victory over Nigeria

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana got their 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco off to a flying start with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria.

The match was a replay of the 2018 final, which Nigeria won on penalties.

This time around though, it was the South African though who walked away with all three points in their Group C opener.

The first half ended 0-0 but South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe struck on the hour to give Banyana Banyana the lead.

Midfielder Hildah Magaia then had the ball in the back of the net two minutes later to give South Africa a 2-0 lead.

Banyana held off the Nigerians for the rest of the match but conceded a late goal in the 91st minute.

South African midfielder Linda Motlhalo was named as the Woman of the Match.

Banyana face Burundi in their next match on 7 July.