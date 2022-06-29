Bangladeshis are targeted by kidnapping syndicate in CT, claims local leader

A Bangladeshi national said that two shop owners and three employees were still missing, with millions of rands in ransoms demanded for their release.

He said that two shop owners and three employees were still missing, with millions of rands in ransoms demanded for their release.

Western Cape police have also confirmed that they were investigating the kidnappings.

One of the Bangladeshi leaders, who asked that we don’t reveal his identity, had this to say: "Bangladeshis, in particular, I'd say have become a trend and easy targets because they are shopkeepers. The normal corner shops are all over the show and some stores are in the quiet suburb and some in the business suburb, so to my understanding, they're targeting the quiet suburb."