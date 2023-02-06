Go

Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti dies

The soccer legend was part of Clive Barker's squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Former Bafana Banafa midfielder John Moeti. Picture: @gugulethubranch/twitter.com
06 February 2023 11:36

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana midfielder John Moeti has died at the age of 55.

Moeti was part of Clive Barker's squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was also a member of the 1995 Orlando Pirates squad that claimed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

