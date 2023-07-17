Back to square one as new judge presides over Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

It's been over a month since Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba postponed the Meyiwa trial due to the ill health of presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

JOHANNESBURG – Monday is likely day one of the Senzo Meyiwa trial as a new judge will preside over the matter which resumes in the Pretoria High Court

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

However – almost nine years since his murder and over a year since the start of the trial – all evidence given may have to be wiped off the record.

It's been over a month since Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba postponed the Meyiwa trial due to the ill health of presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Maumela would no longer preside over the matter due to his doctor’s orders.

The judge is also on suspension and set to appear before a tribunal following complaints about him delaying handing down several reserved judgements.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has come out of retirement to preside over the Meyiwa trial.

This may see the record being completely wiped and the restart button pressed.

So far, five witnesses have taken the stand including the police and those who were in the house when the footballer was killed.

ALSO READ: