Babalwa Ngonyama resigns as chairperson of the UCT council

Last year, Babalwa Ngonyama was being investigated with- the university's vice-chancellor, professor Mamokgethi Phakeng- on issues related to the university.

JOHANNESBURG - The chairperson of the University of Cape Town council, Babalwa Ngonyama ,has resigned.

Late last year, the council put in place an independent investigation panel to look into governance-related issues at the university.

Read: Independent panel to probe misconduct claims involving UCT management

At the heart of the probe was whether the university's former vice-chanceor, professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, and Ngonyama misled the university's executive and senate.

In media statement, Ngonyama said she remained a committed to work of the panel and would cooperate fully.