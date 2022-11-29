Azapo to petition NPA for stronger prosecution in Magor's case

The 60-year-old Belinda Magor was arrested on Saturday on charges of crimen injuria but was let go with a warning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) said it will be petitioning the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a stronger prosecution on the case against a Benoni woman, who allegedly said instead of pit bulls black people should be banned.

The 60-year-old Belinda Magor was arrested on Saturday on charges of crimen injuria but was released with a warning.

Azapo also added three more charges to its case against Magor and said it looked forward to another arrest.

The party said Magor should stay in jail because she is a danger to society.

Azapo and civil society members protested outside Magor's home on Monday, demanding that she leave the country.

Azapo spokesperson Kekeletso Khena said her utterances put the lives of black people in danger.

"We don't know what she's planning or who she is planning with to shoot and kill black women. That is a serious statement, and she really needs to be taken back to jail. And this idea, that thing of her being let out on a warning is unacceptable to us. So, we will be petitioning the NPA on that one."