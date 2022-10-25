Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash

The late Leslie Jordan was many things to many people: a comedian, a character actor, an amateur musician, an Instagram sensation, and a gay icon.

Award-winning actor and writer Leslie Jordan died on Monday at age 67.

According to US media, the star crashed his car into the side of a building and he was declared dead at the scene.

Jordan was best known for his role in the sitcom Will & Grace.

"The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days, we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world," said a post on his Instagram page.

The late Leslie Jordan was many things to many people: a comedian, a character actor, an amateur musician, an Instagram sensation, and a gay icon.

The icon enjoyed a successful career that spanned over three decades as he appeared in TV shows that included American Horror Story, Murphy Brown and Ugly Betty.