Avante principal does not believe student's suicide was caused by bullying

The twelve-year-old boy reportedly died by suicide during school holidays earlier in October in Randfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - Avante primary school principal, Reginah Marule said she doubts that a 12-year-old grade seven pupil taking his own life was due to bullying.

The 12-year-old boy reportedly died by suicide during school holidays earlier in October in Randfontein.

READ ALSO:

Marule said her school has set up measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all learners on the school premises.

“Avante is a no-bullying zone. We do our bullying programmes, we also invited police and everybody to do child protection week. Yes, bullying will be there but at school we never had any problems,” said Marule.

The learner had reportedly been receiving counselling from his school after a change in his behaviour was noticed.