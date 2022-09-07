Audit dispute between RAF, AG puts Parly in oversight quandary

AG Tsakani Maluleke tabled the 2021 annual report in Parliament in March after the RAF failed in a court bid to block her from doing so.

CAPE TOWN - A dispute between the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and the Auditor-General (AG) over its disclaimed audit outcome has put the brakes on Parliament scrutinising the fund’s dire financials.

AG Tsakani Maluleke tabled the 2021 annual report in Parliament in March after the RAF failed in a court bid to block her from doing so.

But the financials, which have put the fund’s deficit at R13.5 billion continue to be the subject of dispute in court. It’s left Parliament in a quandary over how to carry out its oversight responsibilities.

At the heart of the audit impasse is how the RAF is classified and what’s led to it changing its accounting practice which the Auditor General does not agree with.

RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo was before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday to explain the dilemma.

“The status and nature of RAF as a public entity, I think that emphasis is that RAF is fundamentally a social security fund. The Insurance Act does not apply to RAF as the AG would like to have it,” Letsoalo said.



But MPs said the ongoing legal battle could be allowed to stop Parliament from doing its job.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “The AG’s report as things stand right now, applies, and the sub judice rule is not applicable on this matter.”

Scopa will reconvene on 20 September to discuss aspects of the fund’s financial position that are not in dispute.