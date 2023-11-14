Attention BeyHive! 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' tickets on sale

The film documents the highlights of the American songstress' Renaissance World Tour journey from conception to its debut in Stockholm, Sweden, and its conclusion in Kansas City, Missouri.

JOHANNESBURG - The time for Beyoncé's production 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' is around the corner and the BeyHive is waiting gleefully to catch a glimpse of it.

Renaissance is Beyoncé seventh studio album.

The American vocalist's highly acclaimed Renaissance World Tour offered over 2.7 million fans a haven of freedom and joyous reunions.

She revealed that the new concert movie based on her wildly popular tour is expected to hit theatres on 1 December 2023.

You can now purchased 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' tickets at Ster Kinekor theatres.

'Homecoming', Beyoncé's Netflix documentary following her heartbreaking journey to headline Coachella came out in 2019.