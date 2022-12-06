ATM to push for Parly to adopt Section 89 panel's recommendations on Phala Phala

JOHANNESBURG - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said that it would push for Parliament to adopt its Section 89 panel recommendations despite a legal challenge by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Section 89 panel was appointed by Parliament to probe whether or not the president breached his oath of office with the handling of a burglary at his Phala Phala farm back in 2020.

In a recent report handed to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the panel found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to on impeachable grounds.

But he has since challenged the panel’s findings in court papers filed to the Constitutional Court on Monday.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula claims that President Ramaphosa is misguided by taking the findings of the Section 89 panel under judicial review.

"There is no legal standing for him to take make a review on a report that is not binding. Parliament can decide to either adopt the report or to reject the report," Zungula said.

The ATM is not the only political party gunning for Ramaphosa’s removal as president.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it wanted Ramaphosa to be impeached because of his alleged role in the cover-up of the Phala Phala farm burglary.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Parliament to be dissolved and early national and provincial government elections held.