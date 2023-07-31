Asset Forfeiture Unit only way to tackle corruption and get 'kingpins': Batohi

Representatives from some 40 countries across the country are gathering in Joburg on Monday and Tuesday for the Association of African Anti-Corruption Authorities’ 6th General Assembly.

JOHANNESBURG - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has highlighted the vital role of Asset Forfeiture in tackling corruption, saying it’s the only way to get to the “kingpins”.

Representatives from some 40 countries across the country are gathering in Joburg on Monday and Tuesday for the Association of African Anti-Corruption Authorities’ 6th General Assembly.

READ: Asset forfeiture unit freezes R10bn in cash & assets linked to crime: Lamola

Speaking at the opening on Monday, Batohi said corruption and other forms of transnational organised crime were devastating the continent.

"Following the Covid-19 pandemic, corruption and other forms of transnational organised criminals have further entrenched themselves on our continent. Organised criminals - as we all know - are more embedded, more connected, better funded and - sadly - much more violent."

Against this backdrop, she describes gatherings like this as “vitally important” - - saying we should use them to “build trust and confidence” and to “enhance our communication and collaboration and, in particular, informal cooperation”.

"And importantly we must relentlessly follow the money both convictions and non-conviction based asset recovery. This is the only way to get to the kingpins."