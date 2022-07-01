Go

Assault case against Malema, Ndlozi postponed to 29 September

The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning on assault charges.

Julius Malema (L) and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (R) at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday, 1 July 2022. Picture: Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG - The assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to 29 September for judgment.

The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on assault charges on Friday morning.

They are alleged to have assaulted lieutenant colonel Johannes Venter in 2018 at the funeral service of late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.

They claim they had been denied access to the funeral proceedings.

Taking to the witness stand, Ndlozi painted a picture of self-defence in his testimony.

He argued that Venter was greater in statue than he was adding that he would annihilate him if they were to fight.

Malema agreed with his explanation.

Speaking outside the court, he said they had no means to attack or fight off Venter but tried to defend themselves.

“We were mourning, it was an emotional day and if anything that we didn’t even suspect would happen comes and threatens our right to bury Miss Winnie Mandela, you would respond in the manner we did.”

Malema added that he was confident that they would win the case in September.

