Assault case against Malema, Ndlozi postponed to 29 September

The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning on assault charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to 29 September for judgment.

They are alleged to have assaulted lieutenant colonel Johannes Venter in 2018 at the funeral service of late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.

They claim they had been denied access to the funeral proceedings.

Taking to the witness stand, Ndlozi painted a picture of self-defence in his testimony.