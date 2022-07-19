Ashton fruit canning factory workers pray for investors to prevent its closure

In May 2020, Tiger Brands decided to sell the Langeberg and Ashton Foods factory and exit the deciduous fruit business.

CAPE TOWN - Workers at a fruit canning factory in Ashton are praying investors step in to prevent its closure.

In May 2020, Tiger Brands decided to sell the Langeberg and Ashton Foods factory and exit the deciduous fruit business.

A buyer could not be found, but the company has agreed to keep operating for another season, while it hears from a significant number of potential buyers.

An Ashton resident, who Eyewitness News has decided not to name due to the threat of victimisation, says she's been working at the factory for almost 24 years but has only been permanent for 13 of them.

Her husband is an employee too.

She says her family's connection to the business goes back generations as her parents and her grandmother also worked at the factory.

"Oh wow, this factory means a lot because it's our bread and butter," she said.

She explains how she felt when she was informed of Tiger Brands' plans.

"It's like a bomb that exploded in everyone's faces... really scared... you don't know what to do... so we were very very scared, fearful and angry," she explained.

The mother of two worries that she won't be able to put her son through university next year, if she loses her job.

"My prayer is that we get investors very, very urgently so that this factory's doors can be open because Ashton is a small town and we need this factory... and for one year, we can't sit back and relax," she said.