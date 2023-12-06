As Langa marks 100 years of existence, community seeks better development

Ward councillor Lwazi Phakade said more celebratory events were being planned with the aim of getting more structural development in Langa.

JOHANNESBURG - This year, 5 December marked 10 years since the passing of former president Nelson Mandela.

The day also marked Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder Robert Sobukwe's birthday.

The community of Langa, named after amaHlubi Chief Langalibalele, who was banished to Robben Island in 1873, also commemorated 100 years of existence on the day.

Ward councillor, Lwazi Phakade, said that Langa was the first formally planned black township established in the Western Cape in 1923.

"So this year, we commemorate Langa as a benchmark township to most of the townships in the city of Cape Town and in South Africa in general."



Phakade said Langa played a significant role in fighting for freedom and developing the country's sports, arts, and culture.

"So this year, we've had many activities throughout the year, commemorating former leaders, commemorating musicians, and recently we had a Langa music festival, where we also commemorated lots of musicians."



Phakade said more events were being planned with the aim of getting more structural development in Langa.