As Ladysmith flood death toll rises, search for missing persons intensifies

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a third flood victim in Ladysmith has been recovered by search and rescue teams on Friday.

The body of a male child was recovered on Friday morning.

Earlier on Friday, the bodies of another male child and adult male were also recovered.

The death toll is currently at 14.

While rain has been predicted for parts of Ladysmith on Friday, rescue teams are working tirelessly to find those still unaccounted for.

The weather is currently holding up, but there is a 30% chance of rain, with a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, additional resources have been deployed by SAPS to assist with the search for victims.

A police chopper, as well as search and rescue members from Durban and Pietermaritzburg, joined the search on Friday morning.

A command centre has also been established in the area to better update the affected families.