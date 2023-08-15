Arms deal: Zuma's lawyers & State set for case management meeting with judge

They were meant to face off for arguments in another application from Zuma to try and remove State Advocate Billy Downer from the case, but on Monday afternoon, the Office of the Chief Justice announced a change of plans.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's lawyers and their counterparts for the State are set to meet with KwaZulu-Natal Judge President Thoba Poyo-Dlwati on Tuesday about the arms deal corruption case.

Instead of arguing Jacob Zuma's latest bid to kick Billy Downer off his arms deal prosecution, the lawyers involved in the matter were now called to a virtual case management meeting with Poyo-Dlwati.

Why, and more importantly, what exactly is on the agenda is unknown, at this stage.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Monday, too, said it did not receive any reasons for the change of plans.

While it's being convened virtually, the case management meeting is taking place on an "in chambers" basis, and the media will not have access.