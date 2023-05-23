ARMC aims to give tools to successfully navigate music industry

'The Africa Rising Music Conference organisers likely aim for attendees to leave the event with valuable connections, new insights, and inspiration,' said Africa Rising Music Conference organiser, Sarah Jane Nicholson.

JOHANNESBURG – A female-led and executive-focused conference that promises to be a game-changer for African music is promised over the next two days as Africa Rising Music Conference gets into full swing.

“The Africa Rising Music Conference organisers likely aim for attendees to leave the event with valuable connections, new insights, and inspiration. They may want people to take away practical knowledge and strategies to navigate the music industry successfully,” said Africa Rising Music Conference organiser, Sarah Jane Nicholson.

The Africa Rising Music Conference (ARMC), happening from 23 to 24 May, sees delegates focusing on Germany, Zambia, and South Africa to foster connections with artists and executives in the music markets.

“Organisers hope that participants gain a broader perspective on the global music landscape and understand the potential for collaborations between African and international markets. Ultimately, the goal may be to empower attendees to contribute to the growth and development of the African music industry and foster meaningful connections within the global music community,” said Nicholson.

The music industry goes beyond hit songs and stage performances. Music executives and individuals earn money by writing songs, creating and selling recorded and sheet music, just to name a few things.

“The Africa Rising Music Conference benefits artists with valuable networking opportunities, industry insights, and knowledge exchange. It allows artists to connect with prominent delegates, executives, and fellow musicians from both local and international music scenes,” Nicholson said.

The conference boosts panels led by women who carry a wealth of knowledge, such as Zanele Nestum Nyakale, Penny Lebyane, Winnie Khumalo, Tamara Dey and Zandi Nhlapo, to share their experiences.

Nicholson told Eyewitness News that there had been notable changes in the music industry over the years.

“There has been a growing recognition of gender disparities and efforts to promote inclusivity and equality. Initiatives like Women in Music South Africa (WIMSA) and the Basadi Music Awards, which collaborate with the Africa Rising Music Conference, aim to support and uplift women in the music industry.”

Building on the success of the 2022 conference, organisers promise that the 2023 one will be even more impactful.

