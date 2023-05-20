'Any additional capacity helpful': Energy analyst on Karpowership deal

This follows an announcement by the government granting Karpowership access to the three ports of Ngqura, Richards Bay, and Saldanha Bay to produce gas-to-power.

CAPE TOWN - Energy analyst, Ruse Moleshe has highlighted that in light of the country's electricity crisis, any additional energy that can be tapped into the grid is welcome.

This comes in response to government this week announcing that it's granted Turkish power ship operator, Karpowership, access to the three ports of Ngqura, Richards Bay, and Saldanha Bay for a period of 20 years.

Karpowership will produce gas-to-power at these three ports.

Moleshe highlighted that the country has energy supply constraints and demand that is outstripping supply.

“Any additional capacity would be helpful and from a cost point of view, the cost of unserved energy in the economy is relatively high, so the cost of bringing in the Karpowership will be mitigated because the fact that we don't have electricity that is costing the economy will kind of balance out for lack of a better word."

