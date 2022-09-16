Another drop in petrol price expected in October but diesel to increase - AA

The Automobile Association said that the mid-month data for the outlook for petrol prices was positive, which is good news after prices skyrocketed earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) says petrol users could see another sizable reduction in prices at the pumps next month.

Following significant decreases this month, the AA said that according to unaudited mid-month data of the Central Energy Fund, petrol is expected to decrease by between R1.14 a litre and R1.24.

However, there isn't good news for diesel users, with the prices expected to increase by between 43 and 50 cents a litre.

It said that the decreases would have been more but rand weakness has affected the overall outlook.

But with regards to diesel, prices are expected to increase, with concerns that this will impact on the mining, manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

The AA said that the increases would lead to higher product prices down the line.

But it said that this was only mid-month data so the picture could change before the official adjustments were made for next month.