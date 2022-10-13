Anonymous tip off sees infamous Johannesburg home arsonist in custody

Police confirmed to Eyewitness News on Wednesday that an arsonist suspected to have lit several fires at homes in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspect who is believed to be an infamous arsonist was apprehended on Tuesday evening after a tip off to police. For the past two-years, he terrorised residents located in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.

An anonymous informer was able to identify him from a picture that was issued out in early September.

The teams were able to detain and arrest the suspect with no altercation after he was found walking in Emmarentia. The 25 counts of arson, residential burglary and murder in areas like Bryanston, Houghton, Dunkeld, Illovo, Hyde Park and surrounding areas were linked to him. The suspect would break into houses of affluent people, steal some items and then set the houses alight. In one of the houses he set on fire, an elderly man died due to smoke inhalation.

The Fidelity Services Group offered a R100,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the alleged arsonist, they also instituted a tip-off line for anyone that would provide information about the suspect or his whereabouts.

The current tip-off is from that line, so as soon as the suspect is convicted, we will honour this reward Wahl Bartmann, Fidelity Services Group CEO.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

Our thanks and appreciation go to the various SAPS teams and to our Specialist Services unit and CAP who assisted in the operation. This detention is long overdue, and we trust justice will prevail. We extend our special thanks to the Gauteng SAPS and the SAPS SVC unit. Wahl Bartmann thanked the people involved in the arrest of the arsonist

Thank you to those who took the time to call in and share valuable information that has now led to this arrest. It goes to show that with the community on our side, we can do more to fight crime that effected the arrest for a job well done. Lieutenant General Elias Mawela who went on to commend the team

Mawela went on to thank the law-abiding citizens of Gauteng for their assistance