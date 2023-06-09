ANCWL conference likely to be postponed as several processes still incomplete

The league is scheduled to hold its conference next weekend, however, several processes are yet to be finalised.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) conference set for next week is in all likelihood going to be postponed.

Eyewitness News understands that several processes, including branch general meetings where delegates will nominate leaders, are yet to be finalised.

The league was disbanded last year after its mandate expired.

Its former president, Bathabile Dlamini and former secretary-general Sisisi Tolashe, are believed to be the front-runners to lead the once formidable structure of the governing party.

The looming ANC Women’s League conference is a battle royale, with remnants of the 2015 contest.

But instead of Dlamini going head-to-head with Angie Motshekga who she defeated back then, she’ll face off with her ally and former secretary-general, Tolashe.

Some have suggested the two major slates represent this old battle, with the 2015 losers making a bid to regain control of the powerful league.

However, tribal politics, ambitious leaders being left out in the cold and this week’s passing of Tina Joemat-Pettersson are believed to have added complications to the mix.

Some of these issues have given rise to the so-called third way, which features KwaZulu-Natal’s Thembeka Mchunu as the presidential candidate.

The league was set to hold its conference next weekend, however, with multiple processes still underway, this looks unlikely.

Its national task team is yet to respond to queries from Eyewitness News.