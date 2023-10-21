ANC turns down EFF request to call Mapisa-Nqakula as witness in Sona fray matter

ANC MPs on the powers and privileges committee said there’s already enough video evidence of the night in question and it’s not necessary for Mapisa-Nqakula to also testify.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has closed ranks around National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula by turning down a request from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to call her as a witness in a disciplinary matter related to the party’s disruption of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February.

The ANC said the speaker has also submitted a report on the incident, and if the EFF wants to hear from her directly, the party can call her as one of their own witnesses.

The powers and privileges committee said it will be calling six witnesses to testify about what transpired during the Sona address when EFF MPs stormed onto the stage of the Cape Town City Hall in apparent attempts to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from addressing the house.

The witnesses include secretary to the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso and two chamber officers.

The committee will also be consulting staff responsible for the Hansard - the written record of Parliamentary proceedings, and Parliament’s broadcast manager.

But the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the speaker is integral to the events of that night.

"We must not be seen like we are hiding anything or protecting anyone in the interest of justice, let’s allow the speaker to come," said Ndlozi.

The DA’s Désirée van der Walt agreed.

"In order for transparency, and maybe any clarification and fairness I feel the speaker was actually central in this whole process," said van der Walt.

But ANC MPs all said they agreed with Parliamentary legal advice that it is not necessary to call her.

Advocate Anton Katz has agreed to lead the disciplinary proceedings in November after advocate Norman Arendse withdrew citing a potential perception of bias.