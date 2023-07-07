ANC to plan meeting for all regional structures over coalitions - Mbalula

In a letter penned to Mbalula, the party’s Ekurhuleni regional chairperson, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, said the coalition arrangement with the EFF was detrimental to the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mabula says the party will plan a meeting for all regional structures following complaints linked to coalitions.

He added that it was costly and likely to affect the party’s performance in next year's elections.

Briefing the media on the sidelines of the ANC's national executive committee meeting taking place in Boksburg, Mbalula noted Dlabathi's concerns.

"They've raised the matter with the SG, which we've now delegated to the province. Next week we'll convene a broader meeting with Ekurhuleni to go through the issues they're raising and their concerns with regard to issues of coalitions, the same as we've done in Johannesburg."