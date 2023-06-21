ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes

The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will now turn to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge a High Court order instructing it to hand over minutes of meetings from its deployment committee.

Last week the governing party lost a bid to appeal the February Johannesburg High Court outcome.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) believes the minutes will expose President Cyril Ramaphosa's complicity in state capture and corruption.

"It is clear now that the ANC is in a desperate panic to hide the truth about cadre deployment so if the was truly nothing nefarious about that practice as the ANC likes to claim why is the party so desperate to keep it secret," said DA Spokesperson on Public Administration Leon Schreiber.