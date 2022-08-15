ANC support continues to drop after 2021 local govt elections, new study finds

Market research company Ipsos said if a national election were held right now, the ANC would garner less than half of the vote.

CAPE TOWN - A new survey shows that the African National Congress (ANC)'s support continues to dwindle after the 2021 local government elections.

The survey, intended to gauge current political sentiment, indicates those who say they will vote for the ANC, will do so because they don't believe they have another option.

The research was conducted nationally between May and July, sampling over 3,400 randomly selected respondents of voting age.

Voting electronically, 42% of respondents said they would vote for the ANC, 11% would opt for the Democratic Alliance (DA), and 9% of the votes would go to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Of those who opted for the ANC, only 25% said they would definitely vote for the party.

By comparison, opposition parties showed a healthier level of support, with more respondents indicating that they would either definitely, or maybe, vote for either the DA, EFF, ActionSA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) or Freedom Front Plus.

Ipsos said the results indicate potential support for the ANC is 5 percentage points lower than the 42% which indicated they would vote for the governing party.

While the research is not in any way a prediction of what's to come in the 2024 elections, the research think-tank said it would be surprised if the governing party managed more than 50% of the vote.