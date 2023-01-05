ANC should look to improve its policy implementation model - analyst

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Dirk Kotze said that as the African National Congress (ANC) concludes its national elective conference in the Free State on Thursday, it should look to improving its policy implementation model.

The party will deliberate policy resolutions at its 55th national elective conference hybrid session in the Free State today.

Kotze said that the renewal of the party will be proved to be a success if the resolutions adopted at today's meeting are successfully implemented.

The ANC's electoral committee is expected to announce a new group of ANC NEC members on Thursday, who will be at the forefront of policy implementation over the next five years.

Kotze said that the ANC had the ability to adopt resolutions that were meant to benefit the country but struggled with the implementation.

"The main deficiency in the ANC is that there is not enough mechanisms and motivation to make those policies successful."

All eyes are now on the new leadership of the governing party to deliberate on new policies needed to better the lives of South Africans.

The party is said to have failed to implement most of the policies and resolutions that it adopted at its 54th elective conference in 2017.