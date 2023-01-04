ANC should focus on policy as national conference resumes Thursday, says analyst

The delegates will now meet virtually at venues in their various provinces to adopt final resolutions emanating from the commissions held at the conference last month.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress will resume its 55th national conference on Thursday, after failing to conclude its business within the allocated five days in December.

Over 4,000 delegates attended the Nasrec conference last month.

With that occasion consumed by the party’s leadership battles, and compounded by registration delays of its delegates, delegates will now meet virtually at venues in their various provinces to adopt final resolutions emanating from the commissions held at the conference last month.

They will also consider proposed amendments to the ANC’s constitution.

However, University of Cape Town Politics Professor Zwelethu Jolobe says he is not expecting much by way of fresh ideas and new policy to emerge from the next two days.

Jolobe says the focus should be on policy that will feed into the government’s programme of action, and the ANC’s election manifesto for 2024.

“What we expect to see are on the one hand those kinds of resolutions that may point to trying to resolve something, but they will be more cosmetic than very serious policy issues of how we are to deal with some of the very serious contradictions facing the country”, he said.

Jolobe says more important than what may arise from the conclusion of this conference will be what is included in next month’s State of the Nation Address, and the national budget.