ANC should be more concerned about policies than who next ANC pres is: Mashatile

Mashatile was addressing the 33rd Anton Fransch memorial lecture in Cape Town on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile said people should be concerned about what the party’s policies are, and not who is going to be the next president.

Mashatile - who has been touted as a possible contender for deputy president said the party must act with urgency in implementing its policies.

Today, we are in the Western Cape to lead the 33rd Anniversary Commemoration in honour of late anti-apartheid activist Comrade Anton Fransch. @MYANC @ANCWestern_Cape pic.twitter.com/sIORSOGIrf ' Paul Mashatile (@PMashatile) November 19, 2022

He used the memorial lecture to call for the party’s renewal, saying the ANC needs to restore its relevance and move closer to voters.

The treasurer general also warned about the obsession with who is going to emerge as the party’s next leader. He said policy should be the biggest question.

"When we get to that conference the first priority is are we going to adopt the policies that are going to take our people forward. That must be the first question, not who is going to be President".

He said this is the time for the party to move with more urgency.

"This thing of taking 5-years to implement a simple thing must go away, it must be something of the past. Our sense of urgency must prevail."

Mashatile said the era of impunity is over and those deployed into government will be held accountable for malfeasance.

Mashatile also said ANC leaders must be the first ones to call out corruption within the party’s ranks.

He said members must not “do as they wish” when they are deployed by the party.

“We must be the ones as leaders who are saying we will not tolerate corruption and unacceptable conduct within the movement. The renewed ANC must demand accountability at all times from its leadership and those that it has deployed. People must not do as they wish when they are deployed by the organisation.”

The treasurer general also called for the renewal of the ANC saying the party will elect younger leaders into its NEC come December.

