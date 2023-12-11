ANC sets sights on welcoming back more dismissed EFF members into its ranks

In a statement, the EFF West Rand region acknowledged only two of its former members from the group saying they were dismissed from the party for incompetence.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has set its sights on securing more Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) members who have been dismissed or who have defected from the red berets.



During an event on Sunday, the ANC said it had welcomed about 50 former EFF members from the Merafong City Local Municipality in the West Rand of Gauteng.

In a statement, the EFF West Rand region acknowledged only two of its former members from the group saying they were dismissed from the party for incompetence.

READ: ANC clarifies EFF t-shirt incident, says they were props at event

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party is working hard to win back the hearts of supporters who have become disillusioned with the ruling party of late.

“We are strengthened by the presence of these comrades and there are many others who have left the EFF, who we will be unveiling joining the ANC back. And we are telling them that we welcome you back with open hands and you will not be judged here in the ANC.”