ANC set to announce on coalitions approach by end of January

MBOMBELA - As the African National Congress (ANC) continues to grapple with its coalitions at local government, its national executive committee (NEC) said it will announce which partnerships it will continue to be a part of, at the end of this month.

The governing party’s leadership is in Mpumalanga where it's holding its first NEC meeting for the year – this gathering will inform party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech next week when the ANC marks its 112th birthday celebration.

On Saturday afternoon, the ANC’s national task team on coalitions also held a media briefing, saying a complete report on the party’s approach to co-governance would be finalised in January, with a decision set to follow.

Some of the ANC’s coalitions include those with the Economic Freedom Fighters and with the Patriotic Alliance. These have been rejected by some of its own leaders who’ve argued these partnerships have been damaging to brand ANC.

ANC head of political education David Makhura:

“We are finding that in some instances, some of these coalition partners want to put the ANC into disrepute, to be part of a coalition where you become aware that some of the processes that may be undertaken there are illegal.”