ANC, SACP and COSATU picketing over release of Chris Hani's murderer

The Constitutional Court ruled on Monday that Walus should be granted parole, after his request was denied in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress, South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions will picket at the constitutional court on Saturday in response to the court's decision to release Chris Hani's assassin, Janusz Walus, on parole.

The Tripartite Alliance said it has come up with a programme of action which will include legal considerations and strategy, as well as mass mobilisation to challenge the ruling

The constitutional court's decision to release Hani's murderer has also been met with criticism from the struggle icon's widow Limpho.

This Concourt ruling comes after almost 30 years in prison and numerous court challenges.

The alliance said its programme of action is in line with the bill of rights as the right to freedom of expression includes protest action.

Another picket is also taking place in the Western Cape on Saturday.