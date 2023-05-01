ANC's Ramaphosa addresses Cosatu May Day rally without disruptions

Cosatu and the ANC had hoped that tensions in the country's labour market would not get in the way of Ramaphosa's address in Bethlehem.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has been welcomed without any disruption at Cosatu's main May Day rally in the Free State.

Ramaphosa was able to take to the podium to address the workers gathered at the stadium on Monday.

"Much as Workers' Day is taking place today during a very difficult time for our country, we want to say that, yes, issues such as poverty, unemployment, inequality are challenges that can only be effectively addressed if we, as the alliance, continue working together, if we as the alliance continue holding hands to ensure that the ideals set out in the national democratic revolution are indeed achieved."

Workers are fanned out across the country to commemorate May Day, with many unions ventilating issues surrounding working conditions.

In the Eastern Cape, proceedings started after a slow kick-off, which saw ANC national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, arriving to an empty hall.

Mantashe is expected to deliver the keynote address for Cosatu's May Day event in East London.

In KwaZulu-Natal, trade union Saftu is holding its main event in Durban, saying it was paying homage to workers in the city who stood up for their rights.

Saftu's Trevor Shaku explained the significance of this commemoration.

"The different strikes would have begun in January with nightwatchmen who were on strike for wage increases, followed a day later by the Corobrik tile workers here in Durban."

Meanwhile, metal workers union, Numsa said that it was unfortunate that the May Day celebrations were against the backdrop of increasing poverty, inequality and unemployment.

Numsa is blaming the ANC government for creating the most unequal society in the world.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "We share the sentiment of Abahlali baseMjondolo, who described the last two decades of ANC rule as fake freedom because the only ones who are free are the rich, who are getting richer and richer whilst the working class is getting poorer and poorer."

Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi, on the other hand, said that workers must unite to fight against what it called capitalist exploitation, poverty wages and growing inequality.

"We are celebrating the national Workers' Day against the background of a deepening crisis of capitalism which has resulted in a global crisis of unemployment, high levels of inequality and extreme poverty."