ANC's Mbalula calls EFF shutdown a flop, praises law enforcement's efforts

JOHANNESBURG - Halfway into the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national shutdown, the African National Congress (ANC) has described the protest as a big flop, as it applauded law enforcement for its handling of the demonstrations thus far.

Its secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that EFF leader Julius Malema wanted an insurrection and to coerce society into rising against the ANC government through violent means.

The red berets took to the streets on Sunday night and marched to the Union Buildings on Monday.

It is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down and for an end to load shedding.

Mbalula said that it was clear that security forces had learned lessons from the 2021 July unrest.

"All they are trying to do now is the last kick of a dying horse, sprinkles of sporadic actions which were thoroughly suppressed by the police overnight. Our law enforcement did very well. Big up to Bheki Cele and the team," Mbalula said.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that 57 people have been arrested around the country in relation to the national shutdown.

Speaking at a briefing in Johannesburg, Cele said that Malema had said that the planned shutdown would be peaceful, but a few incidents of violence had already been reported to the police.

He said that Gauteng recorded the most arrests so far, with the Free State following close behind and the Eastern Cape recording the third-highest number of arrests.

"From this, we will go take them and charge them, but they were not peaceful. You interfere with people who go to work, you burn tyres, you block the road you tell the people not to go, you even tramp on the roof of their cars," Cele said.