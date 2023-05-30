ANC's Mashatile cautions against rushing from coal power to renewable energy

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile said while the country was committed to the implementation of the just energy transition plan, this should be done periodically, without disrupting the power supply.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile has cautioned against rushing from coal-fired power stations to renewable energy.

He was addressing business leaders at an ANC event in the North West.

Mashatile also warned that businesses may suffer if the move to renewable energy was rushed.

He said that with the abundance of coal in the country, South Africa must continue to utilise coal-fired power stations in order to ensure sufficient electricity supply.

"We have a lot of coal in South Africa and coal-fired power stations. We need to use those that are still workable to be able to provide the necessary electricity that we need. That will ensure that we don't transition in the dark."

Mashatile said South Africa would not be pressured into transitioning to renewable energy without a proper plan.

"It is important that South Africa does this in its own time frame. We know that there are those that want us to do things at their own pace."

The ANC deputy president further said that the governing party would ensure that load shedding was reduced in the coming months.