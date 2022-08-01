ANC's Mantashe keen for younger candidate to be party's deputy leader

The race for ANC deputy president is likely to be hotly contested, with several names including Paul Mashatile, Oscar Mabuyane, Mamoloko Kubayi and Ronald Lamola being touted for the position.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is also of the view that a younger and more energetic person be elected as the organisation’s second-in-command.

The race for ANC deputy president is likely to be hotly contested, with several names including current treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane, its socio-economic sub-committee chair Mamoloko Kubayi and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola being touted for the position.

Mantashe was speaking to Eyewitness News as the ANC’s sixth policy conference wrapped up in Nasrec on Sunday.

The ANC will elect new leadership, where its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to seek a second term in office.

Mantashe said that in the stampede to become the ANC's number two, the older generation has to be discounted.

"I can tell you that if you look at the stampede of people who want to get into that position, there are some old me who want to get there, and that's fine with me, but a more energetic deputy will give us a gap of five years to actually bend that deputy to be ready to be president," Mantashe said.

The ANC top six official said that he was open to being re-elected as ANC chairperson come December.

"I don't want to be president or deputy president. If I'm told to continue as chairperson, I'll continue," Mantashe said.